The Goldman Sachs Group Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,515,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041,898. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

