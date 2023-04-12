The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $53.11 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,628,565,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,796,776 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

