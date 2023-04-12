The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

