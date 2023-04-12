Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $352.41 million and $15.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.64 or 1.00024658 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03510503 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,316,693.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

