Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 848,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 612,865 shares.The stock last traded at $75.59 and had previously closed at $73.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

