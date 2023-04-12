TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 4150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.61.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
