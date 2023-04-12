Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $96,336.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,419,711 shares in the company, valued at $61,554,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10.

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96.

Toast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 7,622,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,668. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOST. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Toast by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.