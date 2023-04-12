Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.50 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and approximately $63.36 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00007348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.14745308 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $41,799,595.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

