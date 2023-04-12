Traders Buy High Volume of Infosys Put Options (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,839 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the average volume of 1,290 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

