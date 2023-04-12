Traders Buy Large Volume of AstraZeneca Call Options (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,121 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 202% compared to the typical volume of 7,326 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,024. The company has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

