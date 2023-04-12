Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.69

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.69 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 38.60 ($0.48). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.48), with a volume of 13,904 shares changing hands.

Tribal Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.46.

Tribal Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

