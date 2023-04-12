Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRTN traded up $20.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

