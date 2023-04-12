Trium Capital LLP Acquires New Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CEPU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.