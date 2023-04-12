Trium Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Albemarle by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.25. The company had a trading volume of 348,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.91.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.