Trium Capital LLP Buys Shares of 28,079 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. CME Group makes up about 1.7% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $192.08. 242,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,398. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day moving average is $178.07. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $240.54.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.42.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.