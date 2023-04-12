Trium Capital LLP Buys Shares of 66,466 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for about 1.5% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.10% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 1,844,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

