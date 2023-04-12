Trium Capital LLP Invests $5.82 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Otis Worldwide makes up about 2.1% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 150,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

