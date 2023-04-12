Trium Capital LLP Takes $170,000 Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BMA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,224. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

