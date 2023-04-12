Trium Capital LLP Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $293.87. 167,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

