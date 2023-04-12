Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.76.
Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
TFC opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
