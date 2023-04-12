Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

TFC opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

