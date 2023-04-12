Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0111

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $6.79 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.34 or 0.06351474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.