Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 40,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.
Eyenovia Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,986. The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
