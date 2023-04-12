Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 40,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,986. The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

