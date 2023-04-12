Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.33 ($0.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of LON TLW traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 30.92 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 9,095,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,383. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 25.94 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.15 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £445.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

