Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $15.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,770 shares of company stock worth $902,289. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDMY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Udemy has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

