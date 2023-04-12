Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,668 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.05% of Unisys worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $260.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

