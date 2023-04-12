United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

