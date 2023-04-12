United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
United Microelectronics Price Performance
UMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
