Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

