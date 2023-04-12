Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 5,481,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

