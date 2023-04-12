USDX [Kava] Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $85.69 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00426414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00119054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.76536663 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,130,146.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

