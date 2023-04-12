Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 469.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,362 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

