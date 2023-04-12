Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 626.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,081. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.