Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 26,047 shares.The stock last traded at $118.63 and had previously closed at $119.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $797.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

