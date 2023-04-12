Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB remained flat at $188.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 170,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

