Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

