Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.41 and last traded at $93.41. 12,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

