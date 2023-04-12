Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,058. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

