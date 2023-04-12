Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.26. 618,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

