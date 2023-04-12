VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTN traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.33. 114,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,040. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average of $237.01.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

