VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 81,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.