VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 446 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 4,533,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,188,611. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

