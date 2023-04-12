VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.53. The company had a trading volume of 684,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

