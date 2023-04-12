VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

