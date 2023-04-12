VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 151,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,354. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

