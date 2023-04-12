Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,323 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 6,203,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,211,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

