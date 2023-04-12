Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

COP stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,307. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.