Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,654. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

