Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 37,848 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 578,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -379.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

