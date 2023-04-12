VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. Approximately 39,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
VersaBank Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.31.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.
Recommended Stories
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.