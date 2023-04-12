VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 4,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $32.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

