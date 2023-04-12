VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. 905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

